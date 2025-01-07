DURHAM, N.C. -- — Star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime — including a jaw-dropper of a coast-to-coast dunk — to help No. 4 Duke beat Pittsburgh 76-47 on Tuesday night.

Fellow rookie Kon Knueppel had 17 points and made four 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won a matchup of unbeaten league teams behind another strong defensive effort.

Cameron Corhen scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (12-3, 3-1), who shot 31% and went the last eight minutes without a point.

Takeaways

Pittsburgh: The Panthers had won five straight since a blowout loss at Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4, but they trailed 34-24 at halftime and never got within single digits after the break.

Duke: The Blue Devils have won nine straight, led by a defense that came into the night ranked third nationally by KenPom for allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions. Duke scored the final 18 points.

Key moment

Duke led by 11 when Flagg, the 6-foot-9 preseason Associated Press All-American, stole an entry pass and got loose on the break.

He pushed past Jaland Lowe, then took off from the left edge of the paint, extending his right arm to stuff the ball through a foul by Guillermo Diaz Graham. That sent the “Cameron Crazies” into a roof-shaking roar. Flagg followed with the free throw and another off-the-dribble dunk on the ensuing possession.

Key stat

Pitt guards Ishmael Leggett (17.8) and Jaland Lowe (17.4) had powered the offense all season but had a rough outing. Leggett scored four points on 2-for-15 shooting, while Lowe had eight on 3-for-12 shooting.

Up next

Pittsburgh: Hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Duke: Hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.