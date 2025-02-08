BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Danny Wolf finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin each added 18 points to help No. 24 Michigan hold off hard-charging Indiana 70-67 on Saturday.

Wolf also had five assists as the Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) won their fourth straight and five of six. In coach Dusty May's return to Assembly Hall, the former Indiana student manager and Bob Knight protege also helped Michigan snap a four-game losing streak in the series.

Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 16 points and five assists despite playing with a brace protecting his right knee — one day after athletic director Scott Dolson announced coach Mike Woodson would not return next season.

Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana (14-10, 5-8) lost its fifth in a row.

Michigan led 45-27 with 1:07 left in the first half, but the Hoosiers charged back in the second half to tie the score at 59 with 4:08 to go. Michigan answered with a 7-2 run and the Hoosiers never recovered.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have shown they thrive in close games, winning each of their last four by four or fewer points. And though they had a chance to make it easier on themselves at Indiana, they still managed to pull it out.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard after another slow start.

Key moment

Goldin cut to the middle on a fast break, freeing himself up for the tie-breaking dunk with 3:05 to go.

Key stat

Michigan outscored Indiana 34-26 in the pain and 12-7 in points off turnovers.

Up next

The Wolverines host No. 7 Purdue and the Hoosiers travel to No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

