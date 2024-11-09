KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 116 yards and two scores and became Kansas' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a 45-36 win over No. 17 Iowa State at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Neal broke June Henley's rushing record with a 14-yard run on his first carry and now has 3,951. Neal's touchdown runs of 13 and 10 yards gave him 43, breaking Henlsey's mark of 41.

Jalon Daniels finished 12 of 24 for 295 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-6, 2-4 Big 12).

Rocco Becht was 24 of 37 for 383 yards and three touchdowns for Iowa State (7-2, 4-2, No. 17 CFP), which has lost two straight after a 7-0 start.

Neal's second touchdown of the game put Kansas up 38-13 in the third quarter.

Carson Hansen scored a 13-yard touchdown for Iowa State to cut it to 38-20. Becht then found Jaylon Jackson for a 27-yard touchdown and Becht ran in the 2-point conversion to cut it to 38-28. Mello Dotson's 25-yard interception return for a touchdown for Kansas made it a 17-point game with 5:58 left.

The Jayhawks ran out the clock after Becht found Jaylin Noel for an 18-yard touchdown.

Becht engineered a seven-play, 99-yard drive to open the scoring. Becht hit Noel on a 27-yard strike to finish it.

Daniels answered with a quick-strike 70-yard pass to Luke Grimm on Kansas' second play after the kickoff. Neal then added a 13-yard touchdown run to give Kansas the lead. Daniels found Quentin Skinner for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Jayhawks up 21-7.

The takeaway

Iowa State: The Cyclones still have a chance to play for the Big 12 title, but their margin for error is all but gone and they will need some help.

Kansas: The Jayhawks can go to a third straight bowl for the first time in program history if they win out. They still have to play BYU and Colorado, the two teams at the top of the standings.

Up next

Iowa State: host Cincinnati next Saturday.

Kansas: at BYU next Saturday.