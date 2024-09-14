CORVALLIS, Ore. -- — After a rather underwhelming start to their first Big Ten season, the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks got it together against their former conference rivals.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards with another score to lead Oregon to a 49-14 win over Oregon State on Saturday.

Jordan James had 12 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and the Ducks improved to 3-0 in their first Big Ten season after the demise of the Pac-12.

It was the 128th meeting in the rivalry between the two teams. Formerly known as the Civil War, the rivalry was normally held over Thanksgiving weekend. It had never before been played in September.

Oregon, ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, had struggled in underwhelming victories over Idaho and Boise State to start the season. But the Ducks got their ground game going against the Beavers with 240 rushing yards, more than they had against the Vandals and Broncos combined.

“I feel like we played to our standard today,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said.

In all, Oregon piled up 546 total offensive yards compared to the Beavers' 309. Gabriel completed 20 of 24 passes.

Oregon State (2-1), playing under new coach Trent Bray, beat both Idaho State and San Diego State to start what is an unusual season as one of just two teams still standing in the Pac-12. The Beavers' running game, their strength in the first two games, managed just 131 yards rushing.

“I think when you're playing a group as skilled as they are, you've got to be at your best, and we just weren't today,” Bray said

Everett Hayes' 43-yard field goal attempt on Oregon State's first series of the game was blocked by Matayo Uiagalelei.

The Ducks went ahead on Jordan James' 4-yard run on their first series, but the Beavers answered with Anthony Hankerson's 6-yard scoring dash to even the score at 7.

Gabriel took off and sprinted up the left sideline for a 54-yard touchdown run to put Oregon back in front. The two-point conversion was successful.

"I think a lot of people want me to switch to running back," Gabriel said afterward with a smile.

Gabriel hit Traeshon Holden with a 20-yard scoring pass to extend the lead. Before the end of the first half, Oregon State scored on Hankerson's 1-yard run to make it 22-14.

Oregon opened the second half with Atticus Sappington's 25-yard field goal and then made it 39-14 on James' second scoring run and Noah Whittington's 27-yard TD.

Gabriel found Jayden Limar with a 65-yard TD pass that all but sealed the victory early in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 22 of 34 passes for 172 yards.

“Ultimately, we want to walk away from this field saying we were the tougher team, the more physical team, and I think that showed up in the second half with our ability to run the ball and stop them,” Lanning said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: Oregon leads the series 69-49-10 overall, but Oregon State had won the last two played at Reser Stadium. The Ducks won last season’s game 31-7 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon State: The crowd was announced at 38,419, a Reser Stadium record since its renovation in 2023.

BIG GAME BRYCE

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who grew up in Eugene and also plays for the Ducks' baseball team, broke up a pair of passes on Oregon State's first series and finished with 10 tackles. Boettcher was a captain for the game.

“Huge having a game like this heading into Big Ten play,” he said of the Ducks' rout.

REVIVING T

HE PAC

Beavers athletic director Scott Barnes met with reporters two days after the two remaining teams in the Pac-12 — Oregon State and Washington State — announced that they would revive the conference in 2026 with four members of the Mountain West: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State. Barnes said the Pac-12 wants to move quickly to add at least two more teams needed for conference recognition by the NCAA.

UP NEXT

Oregon: An off week next weekend before visiting UCLA on Sept. 28.

Oregon State: Hosts Purdue next weekend.