NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Upton Bellenfan kicked four field goals, linebacker Red Murdock led a dominant defense with 13 tackles and a pick six and Buffalo completed a turn-around season with a 26-7 win over Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl on Saturday.

The Bulls, 3-9 last season, finished 9-4 under first-year coach Pete Lembo and won their fourth-straight bowl game. They also became the first team to win the Bahamas Bowl twice.

Bellenfant had a career-long 52-yard field goal in the first quarter and added kicks of 42 and 20 yards to give Buffalo a 9-0 lead at the half.

Al-Jay Henderson, who had 21 carries for 119 yards, scored on a 45-yard burst up the middle on the first possession of the second half to make it 16-0. Henderson became the 11th player in program history to run for more than 1,000 yards.

Bellenfant missed a 30-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter but on the next possession connected from 45 yards, the first time the sophomore made four field goals in one game.

Two plays later Murdock intercepted a Nate Hampton pass and returned it 31 yards for a 26-0 lead. It was the third takeaway for the Bulls’ defense.

Liberty (8-4), in a bowl game for the sixth-straight year but winless since 2021, then had its longest drive, going 75 yards capped by a 36-yard pass from Hampton to Reese Smith.

After a failed onside kick, Buffalo ran out the last seven minutes of the game, reaching the Liberty 3.

Hampton, who hadn’t thrown a pass all year, took over in the fourth quarter and was 2 of 9 for 40 yards. Ryan Burger was 4 of 12 for 40 yards through three quarters.

