In a battle of undefeated teams, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines lead the No. 2 Washington Huskies 17-10 at halftime of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was the star of the first half of the title game as he broke two huge runs to the end zone to power the offence for the Big Ten Conference champions.

The Wolverines went 84 yards in eight plays on their opening drive with Edwards contributing 41 of those on one play to open the scoring at NRG Stadium in Houston.

After the Huskies responded with a field goal, Michigan went back to work and Edwards got them on the board once again, this time with a 46-yard score.

Jalen McMillan caught a late touchdown for Washington to make it a one-score game heading into halftime.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who came into the game nursing ankle and knee injuries suffered during the Sugar Bowl semifinal game against Texas, left the game briefly in the first quarter after his first carry, but returned to finish the half.

The Wolverines, who advanced to the title game with a 27-20 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, are trying to win their first National Championship since 1997.

The Huskies are trying to win their first title since they shared the championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 1991.

Washington won the coin toss and deferred their choice, they will get the ball to start the second half.