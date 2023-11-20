If the undefeated Florida State Seminoles are to reach the College Football Playoff, they will have to do so without their star quarterback.

Jordan Travis confirmed on Monday that both his season and his FSU career are over after incurring a leg injury during Saturday's 58-13 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

Travis, 23, was hurt after being tackled awkwardly on a running play in the first quarter. He was carted off the field and his leg was immediately placed in an air cast.

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way," Travis said in a statement. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury I sustained on November 18th, 2023, marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honoured and forever grateful. The journey this team set

out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, is a sixth-year senior and in his fifth season in Tallahassee. He finishes his 2023 campaign having thrown for 2,756 yards on 207-for-324 passing with 20 touchdowns to two interceptions.

The 11-0 Seminoles finish their regular season on Saturday with a visit to Gainesville to take on Florida before playing Louisville in the ACC Championship on Dec. 2.

The Noles are currently ranked No. 5 in the CFP rankings.