Florida State is signing head football coach Mike Norvell to an eight-year extension that is slated to average more than $10 million per year, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Source: Mike Norvell's new contract at Florida State is slated to be an average of more than $10 million per year for the next eight years. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2024

Norvell confirmed the signing on X saying, "(It's) a great day to be a Florida State Seminole. The climb continues. Grateful to lead the Nole family with our incredible staff....The future is bright in Tallahassee."

GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!! The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff. Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee 😎 pic.twitter.com/maUJ1uuyio — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 12, 2024

Norvell led the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season in 2023, going 13-0 before falling to Georgia in the Orange Bowl 63-3 after mass opt-outs.

The 42-year-old Texan joined the 'Noles after three seasons at Memphis (2016-19), when in his final year, he put together one of the best seasons in program history going 11-1 in the regular season and clinching a spot in the 2019 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game.

The Tigers would go on to defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 to win the conference championship and because they were the highest-ranked Group of Five program, they earned a New Year's Six bowl berth to the Cotton Bowl against Penn State.

This prompted Norvell's departure to the Sunshine State.

Prior to his head coaching career, Norvell spent time in various roles with Central Arkansas (2006), Tulsa (2007-10), Pitt (2011), and Arizona State (2012-15).

Norvell was named ACC Coach of the Year, the recipient of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award in 2023.

Norvell owns a 69–32 overall record and a 1-4 Bowl record.

The new deal for Norvell comes after his name had come up in talks surrounding the Alabama vacancy following Wednesday's retirement of Nick Saban.

Both Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, a former Bama graduate assistant under Saban, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Saban's former offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa, have also distanced themselves from the Crimson Tide opening.