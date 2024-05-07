Monte Harrison is starting over at the age of 28.

The former big league outfielder has joined Arkansas as a walk-on wide receiver.

A native of Lee's Summit, MO, Harrison was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Nebraska, but chose baseball upon being selected in the second round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Harrison appeared in 50 games over three seasons with the Marlins and Los Angeles Angles. He batted .176 with 12 hits, two home runs, six runs batted in and an OPS of .547 in 68 at-bats.

While a player in his late 20s is a rarity in NCAA football, it's not unheard of.

Virginia kicker Matt Ganyard was 34 last season.