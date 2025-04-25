MiLaysia Fulwiley is headed to Baton Rouge.

The former South Carolina guard announced her transfer to Louisiana State on Friday. Fulwiley had entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

A 20-year-old native of Columbia, SC, Fulwiley appeared in 39 games this past season for the Gamecocks, all coming off of the bench, and was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points on .426 shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes a night.

After having won a National Championship in her freshman season in 2024, the Gamecocks fell 82-59 to UConn in the title game last month.

Fulwiley now joins a deep backcourt with the Tigers that includes Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson.