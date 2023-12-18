Former Toronto Raptors centre and University of North Carolina star Eric Montross passed away on Sunday at the age of 52, his family announced Monday.

Montross was selected ninth overall in the 1994 draft by the Boston Celtics and played eight seasons in the NBA. He spent parts of two seasons with the Raptors to end his career before retiring in 2003.

With heavy hearts we bring you this update from the family of Eric Montross.



Rest in peace Big E.



"The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill," the family said in a statement released by North Carolina. "Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.

"They also thank the many members of the medical community - and particularly those at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center - who matched his fight with equal passion. To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.

"The family asks for privacy during this difficult period."

