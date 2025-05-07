Cam Rising has ended his football career.

The former Utah standout announced Wednesday that he's been advised to retire due to a persistent hand injury.

Rising, 26 next week, incurred the injury during the Utes' Week 2 23-12 victory over Baylor on Sept. 7. He would go on to play in Week 3 against Arizona State where he incurred a lower-leg injury that forced him out for the remainder of the season.

"I've been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football," Rising wrote on social media. "I'll be obtaining a third medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery. I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will, unfortunately, be forced to medically retire from the game I love."

A native of Ventura, CA, Rising redshirted at Texas in 2018 before transferring to Utah the following season. He would go on to appear in 30 games for the team over four seasons, including starting all 13 games in 2021 and 2022. Rising missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an ACL injury.

He finished his career with 6,127 yards on 490-for-778 passing with 53 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.