SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 24 points and became Utah’s career leader in made 3-pointers as the Utes beat No. 17 Kansas 74-67 on Saturday night.

Madsen’s fifth and final 3-pointer of the game with 1:58 to play gave him the Utah career record of 288 made 3s. He then hit two free throws with 26 second to play to clinch the game for the Utes.

Utah (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) never trailed but Kansas tied the game at 60 before the Utes’ big finish.

Zeke Mayo had to leave the game briefly with a lower leg injury but led Kansas (17-8, 8-6) with 15 points while Dajuan Harris Jr. had 14 points and Hunter Dickinson added 12.

Ezra Ausar scored 12 points and Jake Wahlin had 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Utah get its first Quad 1 win in 10 tries.

Kansas coach Bill Self got a technical with 11:37 to play and the resulting free throws by Madsen gave Utah a 60-49 lead. The Jayhawks scored 11 consecutive points after that.

Takeaways

Kansas: In the first game for the Jayhawks at Utah, Kansas committed 12 turnovers which led to 22 Utah points. Kansas has now dropped three of its last five games.

Utah: Despite a second-half drought of 7:17 and Lawson Lovering going 1 for 9 from the free-throw line, the Utes finally found a way to win against a top-flight opponent.

Key moment

Capping a late 7-0 run, Madsen hit a stepback jumper after a head fake with 1:58 remaining to pass Nick Jacobson and top the school 3-pointer list.

Key stat

Utah has 16 offensive rebounds and a 46-36 overall edge on the boards.

Up next

Utah hosts Kansas State on Monday night while Kansas plays at BYU on Tuesday night.