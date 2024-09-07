BATON ROUGE, La. -- — Garrett Nussmeier threw six touchdown passes to lead No. 18 LSU to a 44-21 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Southern California a week ago in Las Vegas, LSU (1-1) struggled to pull away from the FCS-level Colonels (0-2) until early in the third quarter.

Leading 23-21 early in the second half, Nussmeier led LSU on a methodical 11-play, 72-yard drive, culminating with a six-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy to push the lead to 30-21.

On the first play of the ensuing drive for Nicholls, LSU freshman cornerback P.J. Woodland forced and recovered a fumble on a pass from Pat McQuaide to Quincy Brown, giving LSU the ball at the Colonels' 41-yard line.

Five plays later, Nussmeier found Lacy for his third score of the night, this time a seven-yard connection, to make it 37-21 Tigers.

Making his first career start in Tiger Stadium, the junior quarterback was impressive, completing 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards. Nussmeier’s six passing touchdowns tied 2023 Heisman Trophy Jayden Daniels for the second-most in a game in LSU history. Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman winner, holds the single-game school record with seven touchdown passes in 2019 against Oklahoma.

Lacy led the way for the Tigers with five catches for 65 yards and three scores. Zavion Thomas, Ju’Juan Johnson, and Trey’Dez Green also had touchdown receptions for LSU.

In its first-ever meeting with LSU, Nicholls was led by senior running back Collin Guggenheim. He rushed for 145 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard touchdown on the Colonels' first possession of the second half.

100 YEARS OF TIGER STADIUM FOOTBALL

The home opener for LSU marked the 100th year in “Death Valley” for LSU. First opening on Thanksgiving Day 1924, LSU has now won 452 games in Tiger Stadium. The 2024 version of Tiger Stadium now features new video scoreboards, speaker towers, ribbon board and new LED lights; part of the $19.8 million upgrade to the facility.

INJURY UPDATE

LSU starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory suffered a right lower leg injury near the end of the first quarter and did not return. His leg was heavily taped and he wore a walking boot. Guillory entered the game with 40 career appearances for the Tigers with four starts.

UP NEXT

LSU: Travels to South Carolina for its SEC opener on Saturday.

Nicholls: Travels to Sacramento State on Saturday.