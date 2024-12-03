After a stellar season in the NCAA, Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named to the second team for the All-Big Ten selections.

A native of Oakville, Rourke led his No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers to one of their best regular seasons in school history with a 11-1 record. Indiana's only loss came against No. 2 Ohio Sate on Nov. 23.

Dillon Gabriel of the No.1-ranked Oregon Ducks received First Team honours.

The 24-year-old senior threw for 2,827 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions alongside a 70.4 completion percentage over 11 games in 2024, his first season with the Hoosiers after spending the first five seasons of his collegiate career with Ohio.

Indiana must now wait for their College Football Playoff fate on Tuesday to see positioning.

In other news, head coach Curt Cignetti won the 2024 Hayes-Schembechler Big Ten and Dave McClain Coach of the Year awards on Monday.

Kurtus is the younger brother of Nathan Rourke, quarterback for the CFL's BC Lions.