The man nicknamed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" is readying to ply his trade elsewhere next season.

Indiana State centre Robbie Avila is entering the transfer portal, reports WTHI News' Rick Semmler.

Sports 10 is being told Sycamore big man Robbie Avila in the NIL open market at his next school is looking at a minimum of $250K NIL pay day. If you're wondering ISU NIL pool money is between $300-400K — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) April 9, 2024

The 20-year-old Avila helped lead the Sycamores to a 29th-net rating in the nation and a spot in the NIT Championship where they lost 79-77 to Seton Hall.

A native of Oak Forest, IL, Avila appeared in 37 games this past season, averaging 17.4 points on .536 shooting, 6.6 boards and 4.1 assists over 31.2 minutes a night.

Heading into his junior season, Avila can still return to the Sycamores should he choose to remain.