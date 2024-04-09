Report: Indiana St. star Avila enters transfer portal
Robbie Avila - Getty Images
The man nicknamed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" is readying to ply his trade elsewhere next season.
Indiana State centre Robbie Avila is entering the transfer portal, reports WTHI News' Rick Semmler.
The 20-year-old Avila helped lead the Sycamores to a 29th-net rating in the nation and a spot in the NIT Championship where they lost 79-77 to Seton Hall.
A native of Oak Forest, IL, Avila appeared in 37 games this past season, averaging 17.4 points on .536 shooting, 6.6 boards and 4.1 assists over 31.2 minutes a night.
Heading into his junior season, Avila can still return to the Sycamores should he choose to remain.