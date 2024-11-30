TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for 256 yards and ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Alabama to a 28-14 victory over Auburn Saturday to keep the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes alive.

It was the final chance for Alabama (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 13 CFP) to make a statement in Kalen DeBoer’s up-and-down debut season. The Tide must wait to see how the chase shakes out.

The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) kept it close for a half but wound up with a fifth straight Iron Bowl loss and fourth consecutive losing season.

Alabama’s four turnovers — including two fumbles and an interception by Milroe — helped Auburn keep it closer.

But Milroe delivered enough big plays to help the Tide remain undefeated at home. He was 18-of-24 passing and also had 17 runs with touchdowns of 1, 17 and 19 yards.

Jam Miller chipped away at the Tigers’ defense with 84 yards on 28 runs, and Germie Bernard gained 111 yards on seven catches.

Auburn’s Payton Thorne completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards with a 29-yard touchdown to Cam Coleman. He had a late interception while tailback Jarquez Hunter was also picked off in the fourth quarter on a trick play that backfired and ended any comeback hopes.

Alabama took a 14-6 lead into the locker room after a first half marred by missed opportunities on both sides. The Tide lost a fumble and interception in Auburn territory and had another fumble set up a field goal at the end.

Auburn missed a field goal, failed on a fourth-down play from the Tide’s 19 and failed to get into the end zone after getting a first down at the 2. Ian Vachon’s 25-yard field goal was the result with 27 seconds left after a Milroe fumble.

Tempers flared in the second half after a melee on the Auburn sideline. Alabama defensive backs DeVonta Smith and Malachi Moore were both called for unsportsmanlike conduct. It started after Auburn receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith blocked Smith well out of bounds.

The takeaway

Auburn: Couldn’t follow up on a win over No. 20 Texas A&M, and Hugh Freeze will enter his third season on the hot seat.

Alabama: A 24-3 loss at Oklahoma left the playoff hopes in limbo even with the Iron Bowl win. Milroe rebounded from a game where he was intercepted three times and rushed for only 7 yards, even if it was another flawed performance.

Up next

Alabama and Auburn both await their postseason destinations.

