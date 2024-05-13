Iowa has stayed in-house for its new head coach.

Minutes after announcing that Lisa Bluder was retiring after 24 seasons, the Hawkeyes announced the promotion of Jan Jensen as her replacement.

Bluder, 63, is coming off of leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back National Championship Games. She finishes her tenure at the school with a record of 533-254 (.677).

“It is bittersweet news for all of us who love the University of Iowa and who have incredible admiration and respect for what Coach Bluder has accomplished and for how she did it," Iowa athletics chair Beth Goetz said in a statement. "Lisa has left an indelible mark on this program, touched countless lives, and brought joy to all who know and love the Hawkeyes. Words can’t appropriately express the gratitude I share with so many for the impact she has made on the game of women’s basketball and the University of Iowa.”

A native of Appleton, WI, Bluder joined the Hawkeyes after a decade at Drake. In her time in Iowa City, Bluder won five Big Ten tournament titles and two Big Ten regular season titles. Bluder was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2019.

Jensen has been coaching under Bluder since 1990 and accompanied her to Iowa in 2000.

"I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa," Jensen said in a statement. "That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship. I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created. I am now beyond elated to begin my new role and want to thank President Wilson and Beth for the opportunity to lead this program. I truly love The University of Iowa and I am profoundly honored and excited to continue building on our success. The support we have in every realm from our administration, donors, alumni and fans is unmatched and I am so proud to be a part of this special university.”

Jensen will be officially introduced at a Wednesday press conference.

Her 533 wins are the Big Ten record.