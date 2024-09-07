OXFORD, Miss. -- — Jaxson Dart completed his first 24 passes to set Southeastern Conference and school records, finishing 25 of 27 for 377 yards in No. 6 Mississippi's 52-3 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

The streak ended when Dart and Tre Harris couldn’t connect on a crossing pattern with 9:56 reaming. Dart, who completed 30 passes in a row over two games, broke the SEC record of 23 straight completions to start a game set by Tennessee’s Tee Martin against South Carolina in 1998.

Dart was hit hard from the blind side in the second quarter, but responded with throws of 18 and 25 yards before a 3-yard touchdown run. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Coming off an opening 76-0 victory over Furman, the Rebels dominated another lower-level opponent. They have not allowed a touchdown.

Henry Parrish Jr. had career highs with 165 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 11.8 yards per carry.

Ole Miss had 243 rushing yards last week, but much of it came in garbage time, and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin wanted greater efficiency.

Parrish had just 40 yards against Furman. He surpassed that halfway through the first quarter Saturday with 92 yards and two 11-yard touchdown runs as the Rebels took a quick 17-0 lead.

Zeke Rankin hit a 32-yard field goal for Middle Tennessee (1-1) with 15 seconds left in the first half. Ole Miss led 31-3 at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Prized Ole Miss defensive line transfer Walter Nolen left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent foot or ankle injury. It did not appear to be serious.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ole Miss will likely move up at least one spot after No. 5 Notre Dame's 16-14 home loss to Northern Illinois.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Mississippi: At Wake Forest on Saturday.