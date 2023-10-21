AUBURN, Ala. -- — Jaxson Dart had 246 yards of offense and three touchdowns to help No. 13 Mississippi beat Auburn 28-21 on Saturday night.

Dart led the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) to touchdowns on their first two drives before plunging into the end zone from a yard out on the final play of the third quarter for a lead Ole Miss held onto.

Quinshon Judkins added 124 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Rebels. Tre Harris had 102 yards receiving.

Auburn (3-4, 0-4) answered Ole Miss’ first score with a 53-yard touchdown run from Jarquez Hunter, who finished with 91 yards.

The Tigers tied it at 14 with a 1-yard score from Hunter, taking advantage of a short field that was set up by Donovan Kaufman' interception.

The teams then combined for 13 consecutive scoreless drives before Ole Miss’ second-half surge. Auburn, which alternated quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Payton Thorne, went three-and-out six times.

Thorne threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with 56 seconds remaining, but Ole Miss recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Due to losses and close calls for teams ranked ahead of it Saturday, Ole Miss should have an outside chance to jump into the top 10.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi: It was another road game where the offense didn’t always come easy for Lane Kiffin’s squad. But the Rebels had a clear advantage over the Tigers with Dart, and they were able to lean on him for a road win.

Auburn: The Tigers entered Saturday with one of the worst passing attacks in FBS, and it stayed that way against Ole Miss. Ashford and Thorne combined for only 45 passing yards and two interceptions before Auburn’s final drive of the game.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Auburn: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football