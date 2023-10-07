COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 139 yards and another score and, despite playing with banged-up ribs much of the second half, rallied No. 23 LSU to a 49-39 victory over No. 21 Missouri on Saturday.

Logan Diggs added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Malik Nabers caught six balls for 146 yards and the go-ahead score with 2:58 to go, as LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) escaped a shootout in which defense appeared to be optional.

The teams combined for 46 first downs, 1,061 yards total offense — and 22 penalties for 145 yards.

Brady Cook threw for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri (5-1, 1-1). Luther Burden III caught 11 passes for 149 yards, and Cody Schrader ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Missouri had two chances trailing 42-39 down the stretch, but a false start and fumble led to a failed fourth-down attempt. When the beleaguered Missouri defense forced a quick punt, LSU safety Major Burns picked off Cook and returned the interception for the clinching score.

LSU coach Brian Kelly admitted this week that his defense had been embarrassed by Mississippi, which piled up more than 700 yards total offense in its 55-49 win. And he tried to help matters by hiring Pete Jenkins, the 82-year-old coaching legend whose many stops in college and the NFL always seemed to bring him back to Baton Rouge.

Might take more than a week to fix all the problems, though.

In a game dominated by offense, Cook led Missouri to touchdowns on each of its first three drives, shredding an LSU defense that was perpetually on its heels. And when Daniels finally answered the 22-7 deficit by getting LSU into the end zone late in the first half, Missouri had enough time for Harrison Mevis to drill a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

Cook’s only blip in helping Missouri build its 25-17 lead was an underthrown ball picked off by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. It ended the junior quarterback’s SEC-record streak of 366 passes without an interception.

The wild momentum swings really began in the second half.

After partially blocking Mevis’ field-goal attempt, LSU marched downfield for a field goal of its own. And when its defense forced a rare three-and-out, Daniels hit Brian Thomas Jr. with a 42-yard strike to give LSU its first lead at 27-25.

Missouri followed with another TD drive, and LSU looked as if it would answer when Daniels hurtled into the end zone. But not only did he hurt his ribs, the score was erased by a penalty. LSU fail to score behind backup Garrett Nussmeier and Damian Ramos missed the field-goal try.

Daniels was back on the field soon, though. And in a back-and-forth battle, he capped a swift drive with a 35-yard touchdown run. And when Missouri went the other way, and Schrader’s third touchdown run took the lead back with 5:40 to go, Daniels made a little more magic by finding Nabers all alone for the go-ahead score in the closing minutes.

HOT MIC MOMENT

Missouri defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. was ejected in the third quarter after a second personal foul penalty. If anyone was wondering what occurred, referee Jason Autrey left his microphone on and told someone, “He spit on him.” Autrey also warned LSU right tackle Emery Jones Jr., the apparent victim, to “be cool” before shutting the mic off.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home next Saturday to play Auburn.

Missouri heads to Kentucky next Saturday night.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll