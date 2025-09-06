KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a 72-17 romp over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-0), who tuned up for the Southeastern Conference showdown with No. 4 Georgia next week, got help from Star Thomas with 69 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

“Start fast ... we did that,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about his team’s objective. “Field position was a big part of the game.”

“We got our rear end kicked by a really, really good football team,” East Tennessee State coach Will Healy said. “They suffocated us early, and we were never able to come up and catch our breath.”

Thomas, a transfer from Duke, led the Vols ground game with 69 yards.

“Even from the end of spring ball to the start of training camp, I’m not sure anybody has changed more than (Thomas) did. Man, he did a neat job with his body, understanding growth in the offense.”

Tennessee had 427 yards of total offense in the first half and led the overmatched Buccaneers (1-1) 48-7 at the break.

Chris Brazzell III (125 yards, two touchdowns) and Mike Matthews (111, one) led the Tennessee receivers.

“(A game like this) was important for us to get the confidence we need,” Brazzell said. “We’re a pretty good unit.”

Aguilar hit Matthews with a 53-yard scoring pass in the second quarter as a highlight in the game.

“As I was rolling out, there was a lot of green grass,” Aguilar said. “I told Mike to get into that area and I hit him.”

“I was just running my route and I saw Joey roll out,” Matthews said. “I just went to the ball.”

The takeaway

The Vols used the game to clean up the problems that cropped up in last week’s win over Syracuse. … Getting the defense in shape was a priority. … Giving up 274 passing yards against the Orange, and losing CB Rickey Gibson III to an injury for an extended period, gave Tennessee a specific challenge against the over-matched Buccaneers. … Freshman RG David Sanders has now missed Tennessee’s first two games with an injury. He is expected to get his debut against Georgia. .... The victory won’t have much impact on Tennessee’s poll position. Losses in front of the Vols will count more.

Up next

East Tennessee State: At West Georgia next Saturday.

Tennessee: Hosts Georgia next Saturday.