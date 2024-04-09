John Calipari's time at Kentucky is officially over.

Wildcats athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced his departure after 15 seasons on Tuesday.

"We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky," Barnhart wrote on social media. "We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court."

The 65-year-old Calipari is widely expected to become the head coach of Arkansas in the coming days.

Calipari leaves Kentucky with an overall mark of 410-123 (.769). Under Calipari, the Wildcats won six regular-season SEC titles, four conference tournament titles and the 2012 NCAA Championship.

Prior to coming to Lexington, Calipari spent eight seasons at Massachusetts (1988-1996) and Memphis (2000-2009) and has an overall NCAA mark of 855-263 (.765).

From 1996 to 1999, the Moon Township, PA native served as head coach of the New Jersey Nets.