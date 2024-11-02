WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Joseph Himon II scored the first touchdown Saturday on a nifty 51-yard run late in the first quarter then added a 22-yard TD reception in overtime, giving the Northwestern Wildcats a 26-20 victory at Purdue.

Himon rushed six times for 78 yards and caught three times for 34 yards as the Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak. Jack Lausch completed 23 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the overtime score while Cam Porter had eight receptions for 85 yards.

Purdue (1-7, 0-5) got the ball first in overtime but passed up the chance to kick a go-ahead field goal and then failed to convert on fourth-and-6 from the 21-yard line.

Two plays later, the Wildcats handed the Boilermakers their seventh straight loss.

Hudson Card was 21 of 37 with 267 yards and one TD pass for Purdue. Max Klare had six receptions for 78 yards.

Purdue tied the score at 20 when receiver Jahmal Edrine shoved Devin Mockobee across the goal with 5:16 left in regulation.

Himon broke a 3-3 tie late in the first quarter when he broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, evaded a second would-be tackler and sprinted 51 yards to make it 10-3.

Northwestern cashed in again after stopping the Boilermakers on downs at midfield midway through the second quarter, getting a 1-yard TD lunge from Porter.

But the Boilermakers cut the halftime deficit to 17-10 when Card threw a 6-yard TD pass to Edrine on fourth-and-goal with 25 seconds to go in the second quarter. The teams traded second-half field goals before the finishing flurry.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats moved within two wins of becoming bowl eligible — something that looks like a longshot with No. 4 Ohio State, No. 24 Illinois and defending national champ Michigan still on the schedule.

Purdue: The Boilermakers squandered what may have been their best opportunity to end their skid given that their remaining schedule has the Buckeyes, No. 3 Penn State, No. 13 Indiana and a road trip to Michigan State. And coach Ryan Walters’ decision to pass up the field goal will be second-guessed all week.

Up next

Northwestern: Has a bye week before welcoming No. 4 Ohio State to Wrigley Field on Nov. 16.

Purdue: Visits the Buckeyes next Saturday.