COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Julian Sayin threw for four touchdowns, set an Ohio State record for completed passes to start a game and fell one short of the school record for consecutive completions as the top-ranked Buckeyes rolled to a 70-0 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.

Ohio State scored on eight of its first nine possessions and did not punt until midway through the fourth quarter. It was the ninth victory in school history by at least 70 points and sixth via shutout.

Two of those wins have now come against historically Black colleges or universities. The Buckeyes beat Florida A&M 76-0 in 2013.

Sayin completed his first 16 passes and finished 18 of 19 for 306 yards, all in the first half. The sophomore broke Will Howard's mark of 13 straight completions to start a game.

Howard had set the record on Jan. 20 in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame.

Sayin was one pass away from tying C.J. Stroud’s school record of 17 consecutive completions when he was picked off by Grambling’s Tyrell Raby at the Tigers 1 on a pass intended for Carnell Tate.

Sayin had five completions of at least 40 yards, including his first two touchdown passes — a 47-yarder to tight end Will Kacmarek on Ohio State’s opening possession and 87 yards to Jeremiah Smith with 8:54 remaining in the first quarter to put the Buckeyes up by two scores.

Smith, who had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns, was wide open at the Ohio State 46 and went untouched up the left sideline for the second-longest pass play in school history and the third-longest play from scrimmage.

Lincoln Kienholz took over at quarterback in the third quarter and Tavien St. Clair played the final 11 minutes.

Bo Jackson rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half.

Another great catch

Tate made his second great catch as many weeks in Ohio Stadium's north end zone when he reached over Raby and hauled it in for a 13-yard score to put the Buckeyes up by four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Last week, Tate beat Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau for a 40-yard touchdown. Tate juggled the ball before pulling it down in the end zone.

Overmatched

Grambling’s best possession was its third, which began late in the first quarter. The Tigers went on a 12-play drive that included Andre Crews’ 19-yard run off left end on fourth-and-1 at the 50. They got to the Ohio State 19 before Theodore Caballero missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt.

That was the only time the Tigers got into Ohio State territory.

The takeaway

Grambling State: Coach Mickey Joseph wanted his team to play a clean game. The Tigers did that for most of the first half but had three turnovers, including a fumble by Byron Eaton Jr. on the first play of the second half that was returned 23 yards for a touchdown by Riley Pettijohn.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had 203 yards of offense in last week's 14-7 win over then-No. 1 Texas. The Buckeyes had 208 yards through nine plays on Saturday.

Up next

Grambling State hosts Kentucky State next Saturday.

Ohio State hosts Ohio University next Saturday.