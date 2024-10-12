Klubnik, Mafah spark No. 10 Clemson in blowout win at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as No. 10 Clemson rolled past Wake Forest 49-14 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned a couple of interceptions into touchdowns as they started to pull away with a 28-point second quarter.

Klubnik threw for 309 yards on 31 for 41 passing and Mafah gained 118 yards on 20 carries.

The Tigers threw in some wrinkles, with receiver Antonio Williams throwing 28 yards to tight end Jake Briningstool for a third-quarter touchdown.

Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2) dropped its fourth consecutive home game. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was limited to 126 passing yards with a pair of interceptions and two touchdown tosses before he was replaced midway through the third quarter.

Clemson scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to claim a 28-14 halftime lead. Interceptions by Kylon Griffin and Khalil Barnes set up a pair of touchdowns.

Mafah scored on 1- and 2-yard runs – the latter on fourth-and-goal. Klubnik’s touchdown tosses went to Williams for 22 yards and Troy Stellato for 8 yards in the first half and to Adam Randall for 9 yards in the third quarter.

Wake Forest opened the scoring on Bachmeier’s 31-yard pass to Horatio Fields for the only TD in the first quarter. He threw to Michael Frogge, who made his first career reception, for a 6-yard scoring play.

The Takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers were efficient on offense and encountered few glitches as they picked up their second road victory in as many weeks. With more than 500 yards of total offense that featured plenty of balance and no turnovers, there should be few complaints.

Wake Forest: The good elements ended after the first quarter for Demon Deacons, who forced two Clemson punts early and held a brief lead. This marked Wake Forest’s second home blowout loss to a Top 10 team — they lost big to then-No. 5 Mississippi last month.

Poll implications

The Tigers should hold their spot, though they aren’t likely to move up much unless there’s another rash of upsets later in the day.

Up Next

Clemson: Hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Wake Forest: Visits Connecticut on Saturday in a non-conference game.