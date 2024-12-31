Louisville beats Washington in Sun Bowl after Huskies fail two-point conversion

EL PASO, Texas -- — Harrison Bailey threw for three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy scored twice as Louisville hung on to beat Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday.

Lacy caught a 9-yard TD pass from Bailey in the first quarter and rushed for a score on an 8-yard end around in the fourth that gave Louisville a two-score lead that looked secure after three quarters.

But Washington rallied with scores on its final two possessions in the fourth, including a 1-yard fade from Demond Williams Jr. to Giles Jackson with nine seconds remaining.

Instead of kicking the extra point to tie it, the Huskies went for the win on a 2-point conversion try that failed when Williams’ pass was knocked down in the end zone by linebacker Antonio Watts.

Bailey, who had only played in four games this year for the Cardinals and completed just eight passes for 63 yards, got his first start in place of senior standout Tyler Shough, who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Bailey made the most of it, completing 16 of 25 passes for 164 yards for Louisville (9-4). He threw touchdown passes of 28, 21 and nine yards.

Washington was led by Williams Jr., a freshman making only his second start, who accounted for five touchdowns. He was 26 of 32 passing for 374 yards and four TDs to go with one interception. He also rushed 20 times for 48 yards and a score.

His favorite target was Jackson, who set a Sun Bowl record with four receiving touchdowns on 11 catches for 161 yards.

The Cardinals, who never trailed and didn't commit a turnover, took a 7-0 lead on the game’s second series when Tahveon Nicholson returned an interception 21 yards for a score.

Takeaways

Louisville: The Cardinals were without 22 players, 18 of whom entered the transfer portal along with four opt outs. Starters who went to the portal were defensive lineman Jared Dawson, tight end Jamari Johnson and safety Devin Neal. They joined opt outs Shough, leading receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, defensive end Ashton Gillotte and quarterback Brady Allen. Shough threw for 3,195 yards and 23 TDs this year, while Brooks had 61 catches for 1,013 yards and 9 TDs.

Washington: Unlike Louisville, Washington didn’t have any players opt out of the game. However, the Huskies, who lost 41 letterwinners from last year’s playoff team, only returned two starters this year in coach Jedd Fisch’s first season.

Up Next

Louisville will open Jeff Brohm’s third season on Aug. 30 at home against Eastern Kentucky as the Cardinals aim for a fifth consecutive bowl appearance.

Washington will kick off Fisch’s second season on Aug. 30 at home against Colorado State.

------