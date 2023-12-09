LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was presented with the Heisman Trophy at a ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

Daniels, a senior quarterback from San Bernardino, Calif., helped the No. 13 Tigers earn a 9-3 record by completing 327 passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 majors.

A five-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week this season, Daniels led the nation in total offence (4,946), and touchdowns responsible for (50).

Daniels became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in a game when he did it against Florida on Nov. 11, racking up 372 yards through the air and 234 on the ground.

Daniels, the 2023 Johnny Unitas Award winner given annually to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback in college football, became the fifth player in SEC history to reach the 50-touchdown mark in TDs responsible for.

He also joined former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel as the only other player in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season and is the eighth player to do it overall.

Daniels is LSU’s third Heisman finalist and first since winner Joe Burrow in 2019.

More to come.