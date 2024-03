March Madness on TSN Broadcast Schedule

FIRST FOUR

March 20, 2024 19:00 - 23:00 First Four - Presbyterian vs. Sacred Heart

First Four - Columbia vs. Vanderbilt TSN+

March 21, 2024 19:00 - 23:00 First Four - Arizona vs. Auburn

First Four - UT Martin vs. Holy Cross TSN+

FIRST ROUND

March 22, 2024 11:30 First Round - Michigan State vs. UNC TSN+

March 22, 2024 12:00 First Round - Maine vs. Ohio State TSN5/TSN+

March 22, 2024 13:30 First Round - Middle Tennessee vs. Louisville TSN+

March 22, 2024 14:00 First Round - TBD vs. South Carolina TSN5/TSN+

March 22, 2024 14:30 First Round - Richmond vs. Duke TSN+

March 22, 2024 15:00 First Round - Drexel vs. Texas TSN+

March 22, 2024 15:30 First Round - Marshall vs. Virginia Tech TSN+

March 22, 2024 16:00 First Round - Rice vs. LSU TSN5/TSN+

March 22, 2024 16:30 First Round - Portland vs. Kansas State TSN+

March 22, 2024 17:30 First Round - Florida State vs. Alabama TSN5 JIP @ 18:00/TSN+

March 22, 2024 18:00 First Round - TBD vs. Baylor TSN+

March 22, 2024 19:00 First Round - Drake vs. Colorado TSN+

March 22, 2024 19:30 First Round - Maryland vs. Iowa State TSN5/TSN+

March 22, 2024 20:00 First Round - Washington vs. Oregon State TSN+

March 22, 2024 21:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN5

March 22, 2024 22:00 First Round - Norfolk State vs. Stanford TSN5/TSN+

March 22, 2024 22:30 First Round - Texas A&M vs. Nebraska TSN+

March 23, 2024 12:00 First Round - Green Bay vs. Tennessee TSN+

March 23, 2024 13:00 First Round - Jackson State vs. Uconn TSN1/TSN+

March 23, 2024 13:30 First Round - Fairfield vs. Indiana TSN+

March 23, 2024 14:00 First Round - Michigan vs. Kansas TSN+

March 23, 2024 14:15 First Round - Kent State vs. Notre Dame TSN+

March 23, 2024 14:30 First Round - Chattanooga vs. NC State TSN+

March 23, 2024 15:00 First Round - TBD vs. Iowa TSN1/TSN+

March 23, 2024 15:30 First Round - TBD vs. Syracuse TSN5/TSN+

March 23, 2024 16:00 First Round - FGCU vs. Oklahoma TSN+

March 23, 2024 16:30 First Round - Texas A&M-CC vs. USC TSN+

March 23, 2024 16:45 First Round - Marquette vs. Ole Miss TSN+

March 23, 2024 17:30 First Round - Princeton vs. West Virginia TSN5/TSN+

March 23, 2024 19:00 First Round - UNLV vs. Creighton TSN+

March 23, 2024 19:30 First Round - UC Irvine vs. Gonzaga TSN5/TSN+

March 23, 2024 21:30 First Round - California Baptist vs. UCLA TSN+

March 23, 2024 22:00 First Round - South Dakota State vs. Utah TSN+

SECOND ROUND

March 24, 2024 12:00 Second Round TSN2/TSN+

March 24, 2024 13:00 Second Round TSN5/TSN+

March 24, 2024 14:00 Second Round TSN2/TSN+

March 24, 2024 15:00 Second Round TSN5/TSN+

March 24, 2024 16:00 Second Round TSN2TSN+

March 24, 2024 18:00 Second Round TSN3 JIP @ 19:00/TSN+

March 24, 2024 20:00 Second Round TSN3/TSN+

March 24, 2024 22:00 Second Round TSN3/TSN+

March 25, 2024 14:00 Second Round TSN3/5/TSN+

March 25, 2024 16:00 Second Round TSN5/TSN+

March 25, 2024 18:00 Second Round TSN5/TSN+

March 25, 2024 19:00 Second Round TSN4/TSN+

March 25, 2024 19:30 Second Round TSN3/TSN+

March 25, 2024 20:00 Second Round TSN5/TSN+

March 25, 2024 21:00 Second Round TSN4/TSN+

March 25, 2024 22:00 Second Round TSN3/5/TSN+ (TSN4 JIP @ 23:00)

SWEET SIXTEEN

March 29, 2024 14:00 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN2

March 29, 2024 14:30 Sweet Sixteen TSN2

March 29, 2024 16:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN2

March 29, 2024 17:00 Sweet Sixteen TSN2

March 29, 2024 19:00 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN2

March 29, 2024 19:30 Sweet Sixteen TSN2

March 29, 2024 21:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN2

March 29, 2024 22:00 Sweet Sixteen TSN4

March 30, 2024 12:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN4

March 30, 2024 13:00 Sweet Sixteen TSN4

March 30, 2024 15:00 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN4

March 30, 2024 15:30 Sweet Sixteen TSN4

March 30, 2024 17:30 Sweet Sixteen TSN4

March 30, 2024 19:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN4

March 30, 2024 20:00 Sweet Sixteen TSN4

ELITE EIGHT

March 31, 2024 12:30 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN4

March 31, 2024 13:00 Elite Eight TSN4

March 31, 2024 15:00 Elite Eight TSN4

April 1, 2024 19:00 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN1/4/5

April 1, 2024 19:30 Elite Eight TSN1/4/5

April 1, 2024 21:30 Elite Eight TSN1/4/5

FINAL FOUR

April 5, 2024 19:00 NCAA Women's March Madness: Final Four Special TSN4/5

April 5, 2024 21:00 Final Four TSN4/5

April 5, 2024 19:00 NCAA Women's Basketball Studio TSN4/5

April 5, 2024 21:30 Final Four TSN3/4/5

April 5, 2024 19:00 - 23:30 Final Four (Alternate Cast) TSN+

CHAMPIONSHIP

April 7, 2024 14:00 NCAA Women's March Madness Championship Special TSN4

April 7, 2024 15:00 National Championship TSN4

April 7, 2024 15:00 National Championship Alternate Cast TSN+