Maryland has its man.

Days after Kevin Willard departed for Villanova, the Terrapins have hired Buzz Williams on a six-year deal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

Williams, 52, spent the past six seasons at Texas A&M. The Aggies have reached March Madness in three consecutive seasons, winning games in the past two.

A native of Greenville, TX, Williams got his first head coaching job in 2006 at New Orleans, lasting a single season. He took over at Marquette in 2008 and spent six seasons with the Golden Eagles, taking them to the Tournament on five occasions including an Elite Eight appearance in 2013.

Williams departed Marquette for Virginia Tech in 2014, spending five years with the Hokies before taking the Aggies job.

Williams has a career record of 373-228 (.621) over 18 seasons.

He replaces Willard who left for the Wildcats after three seasons in College Park.