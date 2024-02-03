FORT WORTH, Texas -- — Max Abmas was already the leading active career scorer in NCAA Division I, and his late outburst of points lifted Texas to a win over 25th-ranked TCU.

Abmas scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime Saturday, including the last 13 for the Longhorns after the game was tied in their 77-66 victory. It was also during that stretch he passed Danny Manning for 13th on the all-time scoring list.

“Just understanding it’s a long game,” Abmas said. “The first half didn’t make too many shots, also in the beginning the second. Really just staying with it, continuing to make the right play.”

Abmas put the Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) ahead to stay on a three-point play with 3:25 left that broke a 64-all tie. That layup and free throw, after his steal, started a personal 11-0 run that included two 3-pointers. He added a pair of free throws in the final minute.

“A step-back 3, that's a tough shot, then on me a very deep shot,” TCU forward Emanuel Miller said. “He's a capable shooter from anywhere on the court. ... We just needed to do a better job.”

Dylan Disu had 15 points for Texas, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Dillon Mitchell had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Miller had 15 points to lead the Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-4). Avery Anderson added 13 points, while Trevian Tennyson and Jakobe Coles each scored 10.

Mitchell had a three-point play with 7:05 left, making a tiebreaking short turnaround jumper while being fouled on what was Texas’ third shot in the same possession. Tyrese Hunter then had a steal that led to a layup by Abmas, the former Oral Roberts transfer now with 2,955 career points.

“He always just plays the right way, plays to win,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “Max is a special player, and a special kid, both on the court and off the court.”

BIG RUNS

Disu had bookend 3-pointers in a 10-0 run for the Longhorns in the first half that put them ahead after quickly falling behind by double digits. He also assisted in that spurt on a layup by Abmas for his only points before halftime. .... Texas led 43-32 after scoring the final eight points of the first half, including two dunks by Mitchell.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns played their fifth of six consecutive games against ranked opponents, and are 3-2 in that stretch. They were coming off consecutive losses, including in overtime at home to fourth-ranked Houston on Monday night.

TCU: The Horned Frogs scored the game's first seven points and led by as many as 10. But they have now lost two of their last three games at home.

RETIRING 34

The Horned Frogs at halftime retired the No. 34 jersey of Kenrich Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward who played three seasons at TCU from 2014-18. It is the fifth jersey retired by TCU. He had 1,125 points and 877 rebounds in his 102 games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU's return to the Top 25 could end up being only one week, even though the Frogs were coming off an 85-78 win over No. 15 Texas Tech.

UP NEXT

The next game for both teams is against 12th-ranked Iowa State. Texas hosts the Cyclones on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs don't have a midweek game before traveling to play at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 10.

