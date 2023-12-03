Michigan claims top seed in CFP; Georgia, FSU out

The College Football Playoff field is set: Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the four schools that will compete for the National Championship in January.

Michigan finished the NCAA season as the top-ranked team in the AP rankings, and claimed the Big 10 title with a 26-0 rout of the Iowa Hawkeyes to complete an undefeated regular season.

Washington also completed an undefeated season in the Pac-12 conference by toppling Oregon 34-31 in the championship game Friday night.

Texas, who finished 12-1 in the regular season, beat Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 championship behind a monster performance from quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama jumped up to claim the fourth spot after defeating Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game.

FSU were at the heart of the drama with the playoffs selection this season. They lost top quarterback Jordan Travis for the season to a leg injury in November. Without Travis, the offence that had averaged 40.1 points per game in their first 11 victories averaged just 20 per game in two games without Travis.

However, they finished undefeated and were the champions of a Power Five conference after defeating No. 16 Louisville to earn an ACC title. This is the first time an undefeated Power Five team has ever been denied an opportunity to play for a national championship in favour of a team that suffered a loss.

The College Football Playoff open with the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.