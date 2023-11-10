Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be prohibited from being on the sideline for the remainder of the NCAA season as punishment for the ongoing sign stealing investigation, the Big Ten conference announced on Friday.

Big Ten Conference Announces Violation of Sportsmanship Policy by University of Michigan Football Program https://t.co/Mvrz6M6j48 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 10, 2023

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship," it said in a release.

On October 19, NCAA announced the school was being placed under investigation for illegally stealing signs at opposing team's games.

"The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA," the university said in a statement. "... At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community."

Reports have continually surfaced, linking departed staffer Connor Stalions as the employee responsible for attending opposing team's games and video taping signals from the stands.

Harbaugh will be allowed to coach the team in practice and at the school throughout the week, but will not be allowed to be on the sidelines until the conclusion of the season.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in both the Associated Press and College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines play the Penn State Nittany Lions in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday.