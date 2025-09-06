Mississippi State slips past No. 12 Arizona State on late TD pass

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- — Blake Shapen threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson with 30 seconds left to lift Mississippi State past No. 12 Arizona State, 24-20 on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (1-1) scored 20 straight points, taking the lead with 1:38 left on Jesus Gomez’s 18-yard field goal. Shapen and the Bulldogs (2-0) countered with the winning five-play, 77-yard drive.

Mississippi State beat a top 15 nonconference opponent for the first time since 1991, giving Jeff Lebby his first marquee win as head coach.

The Bulldogs outgained the Sun Devils 209-95 in the first half to build a 17-0 lead, with Arizona State cutting it to 17-3 with a late field goal. That momentum carried into the second half as the Sun Devils outgained the Bulldogs 238-59 in the second half until the final possession turned things.

Shapen was 19 of 33 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Evans finished with nine catches and 108 yards and a score.

Arizona State had 251 yards on the ground, with Raleek Brown running for 110 yards, and Kanye Udoh adding 105 yards and a score.

Takeaways

Mississippi State has been searching for a big win under Lebby. Arizona State played poorly in the first half, but nearly got out of Starkville with a marquee SEC road victory.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts Texas State next Saturday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Alcorn State next Saturday.