Nebraska rides dominating defensive performance to win over old rival Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. -- — Dylan Raiola passed for 185 yards and a touchdown, Nebraska turned a dominating defensive performance into a big early lead, and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Colorado 28-10 in a game that turned into a slog in the second half Saturday night.

The Huskers (2-0) sacked Shedeur Sanders five times and pressured him throughout while winning the final meeting of a four-game home-and-home series. The Buffaloes (1-1) had won the first three.

Nebraska fans had this game circled on their calendars since last year's 36-14 loss in Boulder, and there was a palpable big-game vibe in the lead-up to kickoff between the old Big Eight-Big 12 rivals.

Nebraska's 1994 national championship team and undefeated world boxing champion and Omaha resident Terence Crawford led the Huskers onto the field.

And though the current programs are far removed from where they were 30 years ago — when Nebraska won a matchup of top-three teams here on its way to Tom Osborne's first title — there were hints of the past for the Huskers with their amped sellout crowd and stout defense. The student section came running onto the field when the game ended.

The Buffs didn't record a first down until their fifth possession, netted minus-2 yards in the first quarter and finished with 260. Ty Robinson's sack forced a three-and-out on Colorado's game-opening series, and later he blocked Alejandro Mata’s 29-yard field-goal try. The Buffs also got stuffed on fourth-and-1, twice, and Tommi Hill picked off Sanders' pass from the end zone for an easy 7-yard pick-6.

Dante Dowdell, who finished with 74 yards, ran for touchdowns of 12 and 1 yard, and the Huskers had good fortune when CU linebacker LaVonta Bentley bobbled what looked like a sure interception and Rahmir Johnson swiped it away for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Huskers' 28-0 halftime lead was their biggest since it led Northwestern 35-7 in 2021. The Buffs hadn't been held scoreless in an opening half since they trailed Oregon 35-0 last year.

Mata's 27-yard field goal and Sanders' 5-yard TD pass to LaJohntay Webster got the Buffs within 18 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Nebraska went into a shell offensively after building its big lead and then got sloppy with four holding calls, a false start, illegal block and delay of game — all in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: The Buffs continue to have problems with offensive line play and discipline. Sanders was sacked five times and hurried nine and the run game was virtually nonexistent. Linebacker Trevor Woods was ejected for targeting, there was a personal foul, roughing the passer and two pass interference flags.

Nebraska: This one was all about defense. The Huskers shut down the Buffs' explosive offense for long stretches and have held nine straight opponents to 24 points or less, their longest streak since a 14-game stretch over the 2009-10 seasons.

UP NEXT

Colorado: visits Colorado State on Saturday.

Nebraska: hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.

------