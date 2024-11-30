NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns rallying No. 7 Tennessee from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout in-state rival Vanderbilt 36-23 Saturday.

The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference; No. 8 CFP) needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December.

They beat Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5) for a sixth straight season.

Better yet, they rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight points. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

Junior Sherrill returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Vanderbilt to stun a mostly orange crowd. Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Vols’ second play from scrimmage, and Sedrick Alexanader’s 4-yard TD run on a 26-yard drive put Vandy up 14-0 quickly.

Then Iamaleava got Tennessee going with a 28-yard TD pass to Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Tennessee got a break when Max Gilbert’s 50-yard field goal bounced off the crossbar and over. Iamaleava found Thornton again on an 86-yard catch-and-run TD, then he tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Miles Kitselman just before halftime.

Iamaleava capped the opening drive of the third quarter hitting Mike Matthews with a 14-yard TD pass for a 31-17 lead. The Vols added a safety by Tyre West and another Gilbert field goal.

Diego Pavia threw a 31-yard TD pass to Richie Hoskins late with Vandy’s 2-point conversion failing for the final margin.

Poll implications

Tennessee didn’t make a good early impression with yet another slow start. The Vols need to hope for some help to have a chance at moving up a spot or two. The big question is whether the Vols get to host a playoff game in December at Neyland Stadium where they went undefeated this season.

The takeaways

Tennessee put together TD drives of 91 and 96 yards in the first half alone. The Vols then beat Vandy at its own game of keepaway after not even managing 10 minutes of possession in the first half. They finished with the edge in that stat outgaining Vandy 538-212.

Vanderbilt had some of the best offensive success against Tennessee of any opponent this season. The Commodores had 114 yards rushing and 17 points by halftime against a defense that came in ranked sixth nationally allowing just 98.8 yards a game. The Vols had been fourth in the country giving up just 13.1 points a game having held 10 of 11 opponents under 20 points this season.

Sampson’s latest record

The Tennessee running back, who set the program record with 22 rushing TDs this season, didn’t reach the end zone for the first time this season. Sampson finished with 178 yards rushing to reach 1,485 yards for the season, topping the school mark of 1,464 set by Travis Stephens in 2001.

Up next

Tennessee waits to hear its spot in the CFP field, while Vanderbilt learns its bowl destination Dec. 8.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.