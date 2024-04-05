No. 1 South Carolina into women's final with rout of NC State

No. 1 South Carolina turned up the heat in the second half as they cruised past No. 3 NC State 78-59 to advance to the Women's NCAA Tournament final and pull within one win of a perfect season.

The undefeated Gamecocks, who came into the game 36-0, led by just one point at halftime but won the third quarter 29-6 en route to the dominant victory.

Centre Kamilla Cardoso led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds, shaking off an apparent ankle injury that forced her to briefly leave the game late in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks, led by legendary coach Dawn Staley, are looking for their third national championship since 2017.

South Carolina will play the winner of Caitlin Clark and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and Paige Bueckers and No. 1 UConn, who square off in the second Final Four matchup Friday evening in Cleveland.

Watch Iowa vs. UConn LIVE on TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.