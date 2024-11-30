No. 17 Iowa State beats Wildcats for first 10-win season, moves to cusp of Big 12 title game

AMES, Iowa -- — Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 Iowa State's defense came up with big stops in the second half to help the Cyclones beat Kansas State 29-21 on Saturday night for the first 10-win season in program history.

Iowa State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) needed BYU to beat Houston on Saturday night to secure a spot in next week's conference championship game against Arizona State.

Becht’s first touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Jayden Higgins, came after Myles Purchase recovered Avery Johnson’s errant pitch on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Becht’s 9-yard TD pass to Jaylin Noel came after Joey Petersen picked up Keagan Johnson’s fumble. Noel went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season with the catch.

Becht's 5-yard run put the Cyclones up 24-14 at half.

A safety and Kyle Konrardy’s 20-yard field goal gave Iowa State an eight-point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (8-4, 5-4, No. 24 CFP) turned over the ball on downs at the Cyclones’ 35 when a pass went off Garrett Oakley’s hands on a fourth-and-2 with 4:59 left. They got the ball back for a final possession with no timeouts and 1:11 left when Kyle Konrardy missed what would have been a game-clinching 37-yard field goal. K-State went nowhere, with Avery Johnson knocked out of the game on third down and Ta’Quan Roberson throwing incomplete on fourth-and-15.

Becht took a knee, and the fans poured out of the stands to celebrate with the Cyclones on the field.

Avery Johnson threw touchdown passes of 28 and 65 yards to Jayce Brown in the first half, and his 7-yarder to Oakley pulled K-State within 24-21 late in the third quarter. He threw for 220 yards and ran for 64 on 13 carries, and Brown caught three balls for 106 yards.

The Cyclones made a huge stop earlier in the third after DJ Giddens’s 36-yard run set up K-State inside the 5-yard line. They kept the Wildcats out of the end zone, and then Darien Porter blew through the right side of the line to block Chris Tennant’s 21-yard field-goal try.

The defense recorded a safety when Jacob Ellis chased Avery Johnson into his own end zone. Johnson desperately unloaded the ball and was called for intentional grounding.

The Takeaway

Kansas State: The Wildcats failed to play spoiler after finding out their chances at potentially making the Big 12 championship game were squashed earlier in the day. Their two turnovers, having a field goal blocked, giving up a safety and failing to convert two fourth-and-2s hurt.

Iowa State: The Cyclones secured their first 10-win season in their program's 133-year history and turned into temporary BYU fans in the wake of their win.

Poll implications

Iowa State looks to climb a couple of spots following its win.

Up next

Kansas State: Will play in a bowl game.

Iowa State: Will play in a bowl game and possibly the Big 12 championship game.