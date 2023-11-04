No. 2 Michigan routs Purdue despite potential distractions of NCAA sign-stealing investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum matched his season high with three touchdowns and Semaj Morgan ran for a 44-yard score, leading No. 2 Michigan to a 41-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) routed another overmatched opponent, as they have each game this season, amid an NCAA investigation into allegations that they broke rules with a sign-stealing scheme.

Purdue coach Ryan Walters said two days before the game that he knew “for a fact” that Michigan was at number of his team's games, forcing his players to learn a new language.

The Boilermakers (2-7, 1-5) used a staffer and backup quarterbacks to signal plays from the sideline as they have appeared to do all season.

Michigan's Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 24 of 37 for a season-high 335 yards.

Roman Wilson had career highs with nine receptions and 143 yards receiving for the Wolverines, who scored five times on the ground. Corum had 2- and 3-yard touchdown runs on the first two drives and had another 3-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Michigan has won a school-record 21 straight Big Ten games and 24 in a row during the regular season.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was 12 of 28 for 144 yards with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Deion Burks with 18 seconds left.

The Boilermakers have lost four straight, falling out of potential contention for a bowl bid as the defending West Division champion their first-year coach.

IT WAS WRITTEN

University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent an email to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, imploring the conference to wait for results of the NCAA’s investigation before potentially taking action against the Jim Harbaugh -led football program.

TROLLING MASCOT

Purdue Pete, the school's mascot, was seen on the sideline wearing an Ohio State robe with a contraption that looked like a camera.

Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan football staffer at the center of the probe into impermissible scouting and sign stealing, resigned Friday.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: The offensively challenged team had another rough day. After the Boilermakers were shut out in the first half of its last two games, they made two field goals in the second quarter and didn't score again until the final minute when the game was out of reach.

Michigan: The embattled team seems to be unaffected by the sign-sealing scandal looming over the program. In fact, it might keep them even more focused on what it can control on the field. The Wolverines are the only FBS unbeaten team to win their first nine games by 20-plus points

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays a ranked team for the first time this season, facing No. 9 Penn State on the road Saturday.