No. 3 seed Oregon State heads back to the Sweet 16 with win over Nebraska

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- — Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and eight assists to help third-seeded Oregon State advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 61-51 second-round victory over No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Raegan Beers added 10 points for the Beavers, who will cross the country to Albany to face the winner of Monday’s second-round game between second-seeded Notre Dame and No. 7 Ole Miss in South Bend.

Jaz Shelley had 10 points and seven assists for the Huskers, who have not advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2013. She was the lone Nebraska player in double figures.

Alexis Markowski's layup pulled the Huskers within 35-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Beavers responded with three straight 3-pointers to go up 44-29. Nebraska responded with a 6-0 run to get back within single digits.

Von Oelhoffen, who wore a sleeve on her arm with the word “heart” penned in magic marker, hit a 3-pointer that made it 49-35 for Oregon State with 3:46 left.

Natalie Potts' layup got the Huskers as close at 59-51 in the final moments but ultimately Nebraska fell short.

The Beavers (26-7) beat No. 14 Eastern Washington in the opening round, 73-51. But the Huskers presented more of a challenge with 6-foot-3 Markowski and fifth-year senior Shelley. Markowski averaged 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds heading into Sunday's game.

Nebraska (23-13) advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2010 and 2013. The Huskers' last tournament appearance came in 2022, when they lost in the first round to Gonzaga.

Nebraska let a 17-point advantage slip away but held on to beat No. 11 Texas A&M 61-59 in the first round.

Beers, a 6-4 AP third-team All-American, had 19 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win but gave the Beavers a scare late in the third quarter against the Eagles when she fell to the court clutching her right ankle. She did not return.

She started against Nebraska but got into foul trouble, collecting her fourth late in the third quarter and heading to the bench.

Oregon State, vying for a return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, started strong, jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the opening quarter after Timea Gardiner's layup. The Beavers led 19-11 going into the second quarter.

Dominika Paurova's 3-pointer extended the lead to 26-13. But Nebraska rallied before halftime to narrow the gap to 28-21 at the break. It was nearly closer, but Kendall Coley's jumper at the buzzer was waived off.

Nebraska was hurt in the first half by poor perimeter shooting, hitting just one of nine attempts.

Markowski opened the second half with a layup to get the Huskers within five points as both teams struggled from the floor.

Attendance was announced at 7,227, a record for an NCAA Tournament game at Gill Coliseum.

