TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more, including scores of 84 and 55 yards to highly touted freshman Ryan Williams, and No. 5 Alabama breezed through Kalen DeBoer’s debut with a 63-0 victory over Western Kentucky Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide rode a cascade of big plays on both sides of the ball to a 42-0 halftime lead in the first game of the season and post-Nick Saban. Justice Haynes scored on an 85-yard run and Jam Miller added a 39-yard touchdown, and Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb set up two touchdowns with first-quarter interceptions and long returns.

Milroe played less than three quarters, completing 7 of 9 passes for 200 yards and running 10 times for 79.

DeBoer replaced Saban, who led Alabama to six national titles in 17 seasons, after leading Washington to the national championship game. Saban and his family were at the game, watching his former team outgain Western Kentucky 600-145.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor didn’t play after an apparent let arm injury in pre-game warmups. Elijah Pritchett took his place.

Key Takeaway

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, picked to finish second in Conference USA, won’t likely be outgunned that badly the rest of the season. Quarterback TJ Finley was replaced by Caden Veltkamp late in the second quarter.

Alabama: It would be hard to draw up a better debut for DeBoer and his offense, albeit against obviously lesser competition. Receivers got open, running backs found big holes and Milroe flashed his dual-threat abilities.

Up Next

Alabama hosts a South Florida team on Saturday that mostly shut down the Tide offense last season before falling 17-3.

Western Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.