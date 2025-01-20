Ohio State starts strong, leads Notre Dame at half of National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes played a very strong first half, and lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-7 at half time in the National Championship game.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was almost perfect in the first half, completing 14-of-15 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Howard set a National Championship game record by completing his first 13 pass attempts.

Quinshon Judkins scored a touchdown through the air and on the ground for the Buckeyes, who outgained Notre Dame 231-93 in yardage in the first half.

On the other side, Riley Leonard completed 5-of-9 passes for 46 yards and added 39 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Ohio State, who will receive the kickoff in the third quarter, capped off the first half with a third efficient touchdown drive, capped off by a six-yard touchdown pass to Judkins.

Needing some momentum after allowing two long touchdown drives on defence, the Notre Dame offence struggled again on their third drive of the game. A sloppy play on third down was fumbled on the snap and resulted in a second-straight three-and-out after the Fighting Irish set a National Championship record with their 18-play drive to open the action.

On their second possession of the game, Ohio State took their first lead. Howard stayed perfect, hitting his first nine throws, and Judkins capped off the second long drive with a physical nine-yard touchdown run.

Ohio state went for 75 yards on their opening drive, and 76 on their second, with each drive going over 10 plays and five minutes in length to lead 14-7.

Ohio State's defence came to life on the second Notre Dame possession, with the pass rush - including Jack Sawyer - forcing an offensive holding penalty and a rushed throw resulting in a harmless three-and-out.

Following Notre Dame's strong opening drive, Ohio State showed their offence that allowed the team to steamroll through the College Football Playoff.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed three times for 24 yards, including a long run from midfield, and the drive was capped off by an eight-yard walk-in touchdown catch from Howard to Jeremiah Smith.

Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stayed aggressive, as he has all season, electing to go for it on fourth-and-1 twice on Notre Dame's opening drive.

Leonard took the snap and rushed for the first down both times, at midfield and from six yards out, and converted both. Leonard capped off the 18-play drive that ran almost 10 minutes with a one-yard rushing score on his ninth carry.

It was the first time Ohio State trailed at any point in the College Football Playoff this season.

Notre Dame seeks their 12th National Championship with a victory, and first since 1988, while Ohio State can earn their ninth.

