Lane Kiffin appears poised to take a big hit to his backfield.

24/7 Sports' Matt Zenitz reports star running back Quinshon Judkins has informed Ole Miss he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins has informed the Rebels staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports.



This year, he became the first SEC player since Herschel Walker with 15+ touchdowns in each of his first two college seasons.… pic.twitter.com/3KafT2sPyj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2024

Judkins, 20, rushed for 1,158 yards on 271 carries with 15 touchdowns in 13 games this past season. He also added 149 receiving yards with two more TDs.

Judkins rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries in the Rebels' 38-25 win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl last week.

The Montgomery, AL native became the first SEC running back since Georgia's Herschel Walker in 1980 and 1981 to post 15-plus TDs in their first two college seasons.