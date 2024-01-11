The betting favourite to take over the reins from Nick Saban won't be headed to Tuscaloosa.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning released a video to social media on Thursday indicating that he is staying with the Ducks.

Lanning, 37, served as a graduate assistant under Saban in 2015.

A winner of the National Championship in 2022 as Georgia's defensive coordinator, Lanning has spent the past two season as head coach of the Ducks. This past season, Oregon went 12-2 with both losses coming against eventual National Championship finalists Washington, including one in the final Pac-12 Championship.

Lanning and the Ducks will play in the Big Ten next season.

Saban shocked the college football world on Wednesday afternoon with the announcement of his retirement. He had spent the past 17 seasons at Bama, winning six National Championships.