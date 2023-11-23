Make it two Pro Football Hall of Famers on the sidelines in Boulder next season.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confirmed in a radio appearance that Warren Sapp will be joining his staff for the 2024 season.

Sapp, 50, spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders and was inducted into Canton during his first year of eligibility in 2013.

"I’m excited about Coach Sapp,” Sanders said. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table … as far as the recruits, as well, they’re going to love him.”

No official role has been disclosed for Sapp.

The Buffaloes (4-7) wrap up their season on Saturday with a visit to Utah. While not bowl eligible, Sanders's first year in charge of the program is a step forward from the team's 1-11 campaign in 2022.