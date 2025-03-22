NORMAN, Okla. -- — Raegan Beers had 25 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 3 seed Oklahoma dominated the fourth quarter to beat 14th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 81-58 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Sooners led 55-48 entering the fourth, then outscored the Eagles 26-10 in the final period.

Beers, a 6-foot-4 center, towered over a team with no starter taller than 5-9. She helped the Sooners outrebound the Eagles 72-35.

Skylar Vann scored 24 points and Payton Verhulst added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Sooners (26-7).

Oklahoma advanced to play No. 6 seed Iowa — Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk’s alma mater — on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Oklahoma defeated Florida Gulf Coast 73-70 in the first round of last year's tournament.

Emani Jefferson, the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year who had 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Sooners last year, had 12 points and eight rebounds in the rematch while spending much of the day in foul trouble. She made 3 of 11 field goals.

Dolly Cairns scored 15 points for the Eagles (30-4), who had won 23 straight. Florida Gulf Coast shot 23.6% from the field and made 8 of 41 3-pointers (19.5%).

