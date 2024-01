Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to a deal to become Alabama's new head coach in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

DeBoer led Washington to a Pac-12 title and the CFP title game in his second season in the program and was voted AP Coach of the Year.

He has won 11 or more games in seven of his nine seasons as head coach.

More to come.