Report: Michigan to be fined over $20M, coach Moore suspended by NCAA

The NCAA handed their punishment to the Michigan Wolverines football program following its investigation into sign-stealing allegations.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan will be receive a significant fine, expected to be more than $20 million, from loss of postseason revenue for the next two seasons.

Head coach Sherrone Moore will also reportedly receive an additional one-game suspension, tacked on to the self-imposed two-game suspension that will be served in Weeks 3 and 4 of the upcoming season.

The NCAA alleged last year that Moore violated rules while serving as assistant coach under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The NCAA charged Michigan and numerous coaches and staffers with 11 violations -- six of them Level I, the most serious -- in relation to a sign-stealing operation overseen by former staffer Connor Stalions.