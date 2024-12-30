Sacramento State is set to hire former CFL star Geroy Simon as their new general manager, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Simon was most recently the interim general manager of the Edmonton Elks prior to Ed Hervey taking the role in November.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver played 15 seasons in the CFL, winning two Grey Cups with the BC Lions in 2006 and 2011, and once with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013 in his final year in the league.

Simon was a six-time CFL All-Star and was named the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2006 after recording 1,856 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns as a member of the Lions.

The 49-year-old is the CFL's all-time receiving yard record holder at 16,352 and is fifth all-time with 104 career touchdowns. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

After retiring in 2013, Simon joined the Roughriders in a front office role and then returned to BC in 2015 where he was the team's director of global scouting and a U.S. Regional Scout.

Simon joined the Elks in 2021 as an assistant to then-general manager Chris Jones, before being named interim general manager earlier this year when Jones was relieved of his duties.

Sacramento State went 1-7 in Big Sky conference play this season and 3-9 overall.