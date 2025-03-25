USC star Juju Watkins has sustained a torn ACL in her right knee and will undergo surgery, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Watkins appeared to injure her right knee and had to be carried off the court just five minutes into USC's 96-59 win against Mississippi State.

"She's the key for us. We didn't want to let her down," USC's Kiki Iriafen told ESPN afterward. "We just want to keep dancing, so whatever it takes is what I wanted to do. I think it just shows our toughness."

Watkins, a two-time AP All-American selection, averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, helping USC earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

"This team rallied, they rallied for her, they rallied for each other," USC head coach Lindsay Gottleib said.

Watkins, who turns 20 in July, will not be eligible for the WNBA draft until 2027.

The Trojans will battle No. 5 Kansas St. on Saturday in the Sweet 16.